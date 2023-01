Home For The Holidays

A 13-year-old Minnesota boy is the winner of the 33rd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

13-year-old angler wins Brainerd ice fishing contest A 13-year-old Minnesota boy is the winner of the 33rd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On