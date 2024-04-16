124 cats rescued from Crystal, Minnesota home covered in "dried cat feces and vomit," charges say

CRYSTAL, Minn. — A Twin Cities woman is facing multiple charges of animal torture after more than 100 cats were removed from a home, according to a complaint filed in Hennepin County on Monday.

Forty-seven-year-old Shawna Duffy, of Crystal, was charged with 10 counts of animal torture.

Officers visited Duffy's home in January after her boyfriend admitted to illegally dumping bags of feces in Plymouth that he claimed were from her house. The officer was unable to make contact with Duffy but observed the sound of "numerous animals coming from inside the residence and was met by a very strong odor of cat feces/urine" that could be smelled from as far as 15 feet away, according to charging documents.

Animal control officers went to the residence on Feb. 14 and Feb. 16 but no one answered the door. A strong odor of cat urine and feces was also reported by the officers.

On Feb. 27, Crystal and animal control officers, along with representatives from the Animal Humane Society, executed a search warrant at the residence on 6900 Dudley Avenue North while Duffy was present. During the initial search, 96 cats were recovered from the home, as well as one cat skull. Three of the cats were kittens.

One of kittens recovered from Duffy's home Animal Humane Society

MORE: 102 cats removed from home in Crosby due to neglect, unsafe conditions

Police say every surface of the inside floors, walls and any furniture was coated with "mud-like substances determined to be dried cat feces and vomit." There were several litter boxes but all appeared to be full of feces.

One bowl of water was left in the kitchen sink with various other dishes and the sink was left running to provide access to water for the cats. For food, the cats ate out of an open medium-sized plastic tote bin, according to the complaint.

Some cats were found living in holes in the walls, inside furnace vents and in a crawl space under the main floor. Many of the cats were reported to be in inaccessible spaces, charges state.

Due to the condition of the home, city inspectors deemed it uninhabitable.

Officers recovered an additional seven cats on March 1, four on March 5, six on March 6 and two on March 7.

Inside Duffy's home in Crystal Animal Humane Society

All 124 of the cats rescued had upper respiratory infections, with approximately 40% of them having severe infections, according to the Animal Humane Society. Three cats had infections so bad they were euthanized.

Six other cats were euthanized for various health reasons.

Most of the cats were "largely undersocialized, underweight, had respiratory infections, were malnourished, dehydrated and many other painful conditions," the report from the Animal Humane Society states.

As of Monday, Duffy is not in custody.

The Animal Humane Society told WCCO it does not have any of the cats from this case in the shelter currently, but there are a few still in foster that will return soon.