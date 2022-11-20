Sheriff: 10K fentanyl pills seized, 11 arrested during north Minneapolis raid

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say they seized eight guns and 10,000 fentanyl pills and arrested 11 people during a recent raid in north Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said it was a joint effort with the Minneapolis Police Department.

The sheriff's office said the Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant Friday night as part of "an active investigation on suspects involved in narcotics sales and illegal weapons possession in the area of Broadway and Emerson Ave in North Minneapolis."

No one was injured, according to the sheriff's office.

The raid was part of Operation Endeavor, a law enforcement partnership between about a dozen local state and federal agencies.