1 month in, Minneapolis officials give update on "Operation Endeavor" public safety plan

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Commissioner Cedric Alexander and other officials will be giving an update one month after the implementation of the "Operation Endeavor" public safety plan.
A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. where officials will release the first public report detailing the findings of the plan's first 28 days. Watch live above and on CBS News Minnesota.
Roughly six weeks after Alexander was sworn in as Minneapolis' first community safety commissioner, he announced the plan - along with Mayor Jacob Frey and other local officials - to reduce crime in the city.
Operation Endeavor showing promising early results (Oct. 13)
Three weeks into Operation Endeavor, community members and Minneapolis police say they are noticing an impact on crime.
Since the special detail began, there have been fewer shot spotter activations and fewer rounds of gunfire in Minneapolis.
Officers say they are seizing more guns and drugs, and some of the area's most violent criminals are now behind bars.
Mayor Frey, Dr. Cedric Alexander launch "Operation Endeavor" to reduce crime in Minneapolis (Sept. 22)
Called "Operation Endeavor," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said it a comprehensive approach to public safety and it will coordinate city services - from police to prosecutors to violence prevention groups - and crack down on crime.
Using data, these services will be deployed strategically throughout the city.
Beginning with downtown, "the ripple effects will be felt city-wide," Cedric Alexander said at a press conference in September. He was flanked by Frey, Minnesota's Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Minneapolis Police Commander Jason Case, and Jennifer White from the Office of Violence Prevention, among others.
He emphasized that the coordination wouldn't result in the displacement of officers - rather, it would better leverage internal resources, like the violence interruptor program. But he also acknowledged the staffing issues that have plagued Minneapolis police over the last few years, and Frey added that they'd launched a $1-to-1.2 million campaign to recruit more officers.
The program will also coordinate investigations with Freeman's office, and has embedded a specific prosecutor - who is a former police officer - to work with MPD.
Downtown will see more foot beats and bike patrols to combat the increased crime in the area. But Alexander stressed that the data will lead the way and allow for flexibility in allocating resources to different areas across the city.