1 suffers minor injuries in possible road rage shooting in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. — Police are investigating a shooting in the north metro over the weekend as a potential road rage case.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a shooting near the 10500 block of University Avenue, according to the Blaine Police Department.

Police did not give an age or identity for the victim, but said he is male. He told police he was turning on to University Avenue from Highway 610 when someone in a black Toyota Camry shot at him multiple times.

He was hit once in the lower abdomen and hospitalized with a minor injury. Police found multiple bullet holes in his vehicle and multiple casings in the area.

