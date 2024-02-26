Watch CBS News
Crime

1 suffers minor injuries in possible road rage shooting in Blaine

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 26, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 26, 2024 02:46

BLAINE, Minn. — Police are investigating a shooting in the north metro over the weekend as a potential road rage case.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a shooting near the 10500 block of University Avenue, according to the Blaine Police Department.

Police did not give an age or identity for the victim, but said he is male. He told police he was turning on to University Avenue from Highway 610 when someone in a black Toyota Camry shot at him multiple times.

He was hit once in the lower abdomen and hospitalized with a minor injury. Police found multiple bullet holes in his vehicle and multiple casings in the area.

READ MORE: Altercation in south Minneapolis led to "ramming of vehicles," police say

Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 10:08 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.