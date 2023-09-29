1% sales tax increase in metro area goes into effect Sunday

Sales tax increase goes into effect in metro this weekend

Sales tax increase goes into effect in metro this weekend

Sales tax increase goes into effect in metro this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — If you live in the Twin Cities metro you'll be paying a little more when you shop.

DFL lawmakers raised the sales tax in the seven-county metro by a collective 1% this past session, which goes into effect on Sunday.

The revenue from the two combined sales tax hikes will go towards affordable housing, renter's assistance, and funding for transportation infrastructure.

Supporters say these two areas are in need of consistent cash flow after years of under investment.

The hike impacts purchases made in the metro — and even online retailers sending you something in the mail and you live in the Twin Cities.

Groceries, clothing, and prescription drugs will continue to be exempt.

In Minneapolis, it makes the effective sales tax rate over 9% with city, county, and state surcharges.

"Consumers have so much information available to them today. You know, sometimes they even make their product choices before they even go into a store or order online. So with all that information available, we just want to make sure that Minnesota retailers can remain competitive," said Bruce Nustad, Minnesota Retailers Association.

"Housing money will go to the lowest income people. So it's a way we can all work together to really address a huge need in our community which is around affordable housing," said Ben Helvick Anderson, with Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative.

Starting next summer, there will be an additional fee hitting bills for packages that are delivered. It's 50 cents on purchases of $100 or more.