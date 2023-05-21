Minnesota House passes tax bill, Senate returns Sunday for possible vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The tax bill that contains rebate checks for more than 2.5 million Minnesotans is now moving to the state Senate.

Saturday night, House lawmakers passed the tax conference committee report. It contains provisions to cut $3 billion in taxes and includes new child tax credits, cuts to taxes on social security income and property tax relief.

But the individual rebate checks will be the most widely felt. Here's who gets what: Single filers making under $75,000 would get $260 dollars. Married couples making under $150,000 and filing jointly get $520 plus an additional $260 for up to three dependents.

So a family of five could get a maximum of $1,300 back from the state.

The Senate was expected to possibly vote on the tax bill Saturday night, but they had to cut their session short because the microphones in the chamber stopped working. The Senate will return at noon Sunday.