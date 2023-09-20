Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

1 person, 2 pets killed in St. Paul house fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 20, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 20, 2023 01:01

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A person and two pets are dead after a house fire in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon.

A person walking by the smoking home on the 1000 block of Western Avenue North called 911 shortly after 12:30 p.m., the St. Paul Fire Department said.

Crews responded and entered the home, finding a person inside. They were taken outside, where resuscitation efforts began, then to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Fire destroys large part of historic Hastings creamery

There were three pets in the home, the fire department said. One escaped and two were found dead.

The fire was extinguished.

According to the fire department, this was St. Paul's first fire fatality of the year.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 10:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.