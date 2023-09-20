1 person, 2 pets killed in St. Paul house fire

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A person and two pets are dead after a house fire in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon.

A person walking by the smoking home on the 1000 block of Western Avenue North called 911 shortly after 12:30 p.m., the St. Paul Fire Department said.

Crews responded and entered the home, finding a person inside. They were taken outside, where resuscitation efforts began, then to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

There were three pets in the home, the fire department said. One escaped and two were found dead.

The fire was extinguished.

According to the fire department, this was St. Paul's first fire fatality of the year.