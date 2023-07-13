1 killed after motorist turns into path of semi in western Wisconsin, officials say

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. -- Officials in western Wisconsin say a driver was fatally injured after turning into the path of a semi Wednesday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 8 and State Highway 46 south of Balsam Lake.

The initial investigation indicates a driver in a passenger car was traveling eastbound on Highway 8 and later turned left into the path of a westbound semi, officials said.

MORE NEWS: NEXT Drive: I-94 westbound near Wisconsin border reopens after semi crash

The driver of the car was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, but died of their injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

It's the fifth traffic fatality in the county this year and remains under investigation.