1 killed after motorist turns into path of semi in western Wisconsin, officials say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. -- Officials in western Wisconsin say a driver was fatally injured after turning into the path of a semi Wednesday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 8 and State Highway 46 south of Balsam Lake.

The initial investigation indicates a driver in a passenger car was traveling eastbound on Highway 8 and later turned left into the path of a westbound semi, officials said. 

The driver of the car was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, but died of their injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

It's the fifth traffic fatality in the county this year and remains under investigation. 

First published on July 13, 2023 / 11:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

