1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle crash in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. — A man is dead and two other people are injured after a crash in St. Peter Monday evening.

The crash involved four vehicles and occurred on Highway 169 just before 5:30 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

An 86-year-old woman driving a Toyota Prius was turning left onto Washington Avenue and collided with a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 38-year-old man from Chanhassen.

The patrol said "one vehicle failed to yield right away," but did not say which vehicle it was.

After the initial crash, a driver in a Toyota RAV4 "had to break abruptly," the patrol said, and another driver rear-ended the RAV4.

A passenger in the Prius, a 79-year-old man, died at the scene. The 86-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Sonata suffered less significant injuries, the patrol said.