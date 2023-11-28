Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle crash in St. Peter

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Nov. 28, 2023
Morning headlines from Nov. 28, 2023 05:19

ST. PETER, Minn. — A man is dead and two other people are injured after a crash in St. Peter Monday evening.

The crash involved four vehicles and occurred on Highway 169 just before 5:30 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

An 86-year-old woman driving a Toyota Prius was turning left onto Washington Avenue and collided with a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 38-year-old man from Chanhassen.

READ MORE: 6-year-old girl, 3 others hospitalized after central Minnesota crash on Thanksgiving

The patrol said "one vehicle failed to yield right away," but did not say which vehicle it was.

After the initial crash, a driver in a Toyota RAV4 "had to break abruptly," the patrol said, and another driver rear-ended the RAV4.

A passenger in the Prius, a 79-year-old man, died at the scene. The 86-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Sonata suffered less significant injuries, the patrol said.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 7:47 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.