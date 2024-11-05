1 man dead after shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. — One man is dead and police are investigating after a shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood Monday night.

The St. Paul Police Department says a man called 911 and reported being assaulted in his vehicle on the 500 block of Front Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The man later said he shot the man assaulting him and may have injured him, according to police. The caller then got into a red vehicle and left the area.

The Ramsey County medical examiner identified the man killed as 26-year-old Tajai Evans of St. Paul. A 25-year-old Minneapolis man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Last month, two shootings in St. Paul resulted in a woman dying and another person injured. No arrests have been made in last month's shootings.