1 dead in collision between motorcycle and semi near Fergus Falls

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say one man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 5:38 p.m., a semi driven by a 43-year-old Fergus Falls man traveling northbound on Highway 59 near Fergus Falls collided with a motorcycle in the opposite direction.

MORE NEWS: 1 dead, 1 minorly injured in head-on crash in Andover

The driver of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old man from Elizabeth, died due to the crash.

The state patrol plans to release more information about the incident on Friday.