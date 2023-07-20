Watch CBS News
1 dead in collision between motorcycle and semi near Fergus Falls

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. --  Authorities say one man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 5:38 p.m., a semi driven by a 43-year-old Fergus Falls man traveling northbound on Highway 59 near Fergus Falls collided with a motorcycle in the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old man from Elizabeth, died due to the crash.

The state patrol plans to release more information about the incident on Friday.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 11:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

