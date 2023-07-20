1 dead in collision between motorcycle and semi near Fergus Falls
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say one man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday evening.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 5:38 p.m., a semi driven by a 43-year-old Fergus Falls man traveling northbound on Highway 59 near Fergus Falls collided with a motorcycle in the opposite direction.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old man from Elizabeth, died due to the crash.
The state patrol plans to release more information about the incident on Friday.
