1 dead, 1 minorly injured in head-on crash in Andover

ANDOVER, Minn. -- One man died and another suffered minor injuries in a head-on crash between an SUV and a pickup truck in the north metro Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard Northwest and 174th Avenue Northwest in Andover just after 3 p.m.

The SUV driver was heading southbound Round Lake when he crossed into the northbound lane and hit the pickup head-on, the sheriff's office said.

The SUV driver was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The pickup's driver had minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated.