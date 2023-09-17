Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Hundreds of Minnesotans celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at annual Fiesta Latina

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in St. Paul
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in St. Paul 00:40

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off this weekend with hundreds of Minnesotans celebrating at the annual Fiesta Latina at CLUES, a nonprofit in St. Paul.

This year, fiesta-goers were able to enjoy a wide array of perks such as live music, free medical exams, healthy Latino food, as well as prizes and giveaways.

National Hispanic Heritage Month traditionally honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans.

MORE NEWS: Great River Greening to plant 14,000 trees across Minnesota in five years

"Today, we're celebrating all our different heritages. Today, is Mexico's Independence Day, for example. We had Central American Independence Day yesterday," said Ruby Lee, President and CEO of CLUES

CLUES is the largest Latino-led nonprofit in Minnesota.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 10:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.