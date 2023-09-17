Hundreds of Minnesotans celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at annual Fiesta Latina

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off this weekend with hundreds of Minnesotans celebrating at the annual Fiesta Latina at CLUES, a nonprofit in St. Paul.

This year, fiesta-goers were able to enjoy a wide array of perks such as live music, free medical exams, healthy Latino food, as well as prizes and giveaways.

National Hispanic Heritage Month traditionally honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans.

"Today, we're celebrating all our different heritages. Today, is Mexico's Independence Day, for example. We had Central American Independence Day yesterday," said Ruby Lee, President and CEO of CLUES

CLUES is the largest Latino-led nonprofit in Minnesota.