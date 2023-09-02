Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Motorcyclist crashes, dies after fleeing state trooper in Becker County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn — A man died on Friday evening after fleeing a state trooper and crashing his motorcycle in northwestern Minnesota. 

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the trooper saw the motorcyclist traveling south on Becker County Highway 29, and tried to stop him near the intersection of County Highway 54. 

When the trooper started the emergency lights, the motorcyclist took off at a high rate of speed, the sheriff's office says.

The trooper later found the motorcycle about a 1.5 miles south; it had left the highway and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation. 

