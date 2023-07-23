Ambulance and motorcycle crash in Blaine; 2 seriously injured

BLAINE, Minn. -- Two people are fighting for their lives following a crash involving a motorcycle and an ambulance Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, shortly before 5 p.m., an Allina ambulance was traveling northbound on Highway 65 in Blaine with lights and sirens activated when the staff was canceled. The ambulance was in the left turn lane for 109th Avenue at the time.

The staff received another call for service and re-activated their lights and sirens before attempting to make a right turn to go eastbound on 109th Avenue.

The ambulance then struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound on Highway 65, causing it to slide and come into contact with two other vehicles, the state patrol says.

Both riders of the motorcycle were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclists were identified as a 57-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both from Isanti. Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Another woman involved in the crash had minor injuries.