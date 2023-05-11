1 dead, 1 critically injured in wrong-way crash in Pine County

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a Wisconsin woman is dead following a wrong-way crash in Pine County Wednesday evening.

According to the state patrol, a motorist in a Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 35 just south of Willow River. A motorist in a Volkswagen Tiguan was meanwhile traveling southbound in the southbound lanes when the two vehicles collided head-on.

MORE NEWS: Video: Semi slams into parked SUV on I-94 in Wright County

The driver of the Toyota - a 61-year-old Superior, Wisconsin woman - was killed in the crash.

The other driver, a 19-year-old man from St. Louis Park, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Duluth hospital.

There were no other victims involved. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The state patrol is investigating.