Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 critically injured in wrong-way crash in Pine County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 11, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 11, 2023 01:09

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a Wisconsin woman is dead following a wrong-way crash in Pine County Wednesday evening.

According to the state patrol, a motorist in a Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 35 just south of Willow River. A motorist in a Volkswagen Tiguan was meanwhile traveling southbound in the southbound lanes when the two vehicles collided head-on.

MORE NEWS: Video: Semi slams into parked SUV on I-94 in Wright County

The driver of the Toyota - a 61-year-old Superior, Wisconsin woman - was killed in the crash.

The other driver, a 19-year-old man from St. Louis Park, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Duluth hospital.

There were no other victims involved. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. 

The state patrol is investigating. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 7:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.