Video: Semi slams into parked SUV on I-94 in Wright County

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – Traffic cameras captured a dramatic crash Wednesday between a semi-truck and a parked SUV on Interstate 94 just northwest of the Twin Cities.

Video shows a driver pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate in Wright County to help another driver. Then, a semi hits the parked SUV at a high speed, and both vehicles appear to fly off into a ditch.

MnDOT

WCCO News has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information on this crash.