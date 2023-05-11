Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Video: Semi slams into parked SUV on I-94 in Wright County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Semi slams into parked SUV on I-94 in Wright County
WATCH: Semi slams into parked SUV on I-94 in Wright County 00:22

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – Traffic cameras captured a dramatic crash Wednesday between a semi-truck and a parked SUV on Interstate 94 just northwest of the Twin Cities.

Video shows a driver pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate in Wright County to help another driver. Then, a semi hits the parked SUV at a high speed, and both vehicles appear to fly off into a ditch.

10p-vo-wright-co-crash-wcco3cv0.jpg
MnDOT

WCCO News has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information on this crash.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 10:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.