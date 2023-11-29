Watch CBS News
1 child, 3 adults injured when school bus, car collide near Winona

By Anthony Bettin

WINONA, Minn. — One child and three adults were injured when a school bus and a car collided in southeastern Minnesota Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the bus was heading west on Highway 14, while a driver in a Buick Lucerne was going the opposite way. Just before 7 a.m., the two vehicles collided in Hillsdale Township.

The driver of the Buick suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized, the patrol said. The 64-year-old school bus driver, a 46-year-old passenger and a 10-year-old were also hospitalized with injuries that were less serious, according to the patrol.

The patrol noted that snow and ice were on the road at the time of the crash.

