Your complete guide to Day 6 at the Minnesota State Fair

Tuesday is Day 6 at the Minnesota State Fair!
Tuesday is also Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair! Discounted admission prices for active military, retired military and veterans at the entrance gates (with valid documentation of military services): $12 for active military, their spouses and kids; $12 for retired military and their spouses; $12 for military veterans and their spouses.
Another idea is to check out the Joyful World Mural Park, featuring large-scale artworks painted live by Minnesota artists each day of the fair. Artists create murals that reflect the world they want to live in.
Music at the Fair
Tuesday night at the Grandstand features comedian Jim Gaffigan, as part of his Fun Tour. He regularly does humorous commentaries on CBS "Sunday Morning," for which he has won three Emmys. The show begins at 7 p.m.