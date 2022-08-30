"An opportunity for us to give back": State Fair vendors mark Military Appreciation Day

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Tuesday is Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair, a time to say thank you to all the men and women who have served, and are serving, our country.

You could find all kinds of tributes to the military on the fairgrounds. At Dan Patch Park, more than 50 different groups that support the military were on hand. They were there to offer support in a lot of different areas, but that was just the start.

WCCO's Reg Chapman spent some time with some of his fellow brothers and sisters who have served.

The presentation of the flag, a symbol of freedom, brings all veterans to their feet. On this day their service to country is celebrated at the great Minnesota Get Together, though it's a bittersweet kind of day.

The highlight is more than 50 educational and military-connected booths with resources available for all who served. It's here they learn of benefits they've earned through their service and how to get them.

"A lot of our veterans don't get an opportunity for this type of appreciation for the resources out here that are available to them, so this is an opportunity for us to give back," retired Army soldier Mike Evans said.

It's also a day when many remember their time in service and those who served with them. Tech Sgt. Don Halverson was a light weapons platoon leader during World War II. For the 99-year-old Minnesota native, today is is his favorite day at the fair. It warms his heart to see so many service members but it also helps him deal with the pain of thinking about the troops he lost along his journey.

"I had a platoon of 40 guys and I had five left, and we went from there went up to Anzio for four months. From there, Rome, Visa, Florence, Italy, northern Ireland, until the best day of my life -- May 2, when I got to the Swiss border and the war ended," Halverson said.

For all gathered on this Military Appreciation Day, the true appreciation is for the opportunity to serve this great country. When asked how he stays upbeat after all he has been through, Halverson said he stops at the VFW for "a little whisky and water as a preservative."

Halverson says his life is proof being surrounded by comrades and family is what helps all who served get through it.

"Just enjoy today because there is no guarantee of tomorrow," he said.

In just a little over five months, Halverson will be 100 years old. He is happy to see service members getting the accolades they deserve.