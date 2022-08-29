Your complete guide to Day 5 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 5 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Monday is Day 5 at the Minnesota State Fair!
Seniors can get discounted admission, and all-day specials are on offer for Mighty Midway and Kidway rides and games.
It's Minnesota State Patrol Day. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North End, squad vehicles will be on display and troopers will "highlight some of the unique services offered by the Minnesota State Patrol."
Music at the Fair
Monday night at the Grandstand features the Beach Boys and the Temptations with special guest Tower of Power. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $37 to $50.
Monday's schedule at the WCCO booth
Stop by, watch a show, play live games
- 9:00 a.m. WCCO-TV Booth opens Mid-Morning LIVE
- 10:00 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 10:30 a.m. Bag Giveaway
- 11:00 a.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 11:15 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 3:00 p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 3:15 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 3:30 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 4:00 p.m. '4 at the Fair' LIVE
- 5:00 p.m. 5pm Newscast LIVE
- 6:00 p.m. 6pm Newscast LIVE
- 6:35p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 6:45 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 7:00 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 9:00 p.m. WCCO-TV Booth closes
- 10:00 p.m. 10pm Newscast LIVE
