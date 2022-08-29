Watch CBS News

Aurora FC’s new mascot visits the WCCO Booth!

A new women's soccer team has taken the state, and country, by storm@ The Minnesota Aurora FC are a woman-led, community-owned club that had an incredible first season. Team founder Allie Schmidt introduces us to the team’s new mascot – Roary!
