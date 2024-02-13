WCCO Investigates: State of Emergency

WCCO Investigates: State of Emergencyget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS — Is Minnesota ready to respond when an emergency strikes? The WCCO Investigates team is digging in and getting answers from top officials tapped with keeping us safe from all kinds of threats.
Join us all week as we look into Minnesota's preparedness for five different emergency scenarios:
- Monday, Feb. 12: Civil unrest
- Tuesday, Feb. 13: Cyber security
- Wednesday, Feb. 14: Mass casualty events
- Thursday, Feb. 15: Severe weather and flooding
- Friday, Feb. 16: Pandemic
What have we learned from recent events? Where might we still be vulnerable? The WCCO Investigates team has been digging deep to make sure you know what you need to in the next Minnesota emergency.
Are Minnesota agencies better prepared for civil unrest?
The images are seared into collective memory, some of the darkest hours in Minneapolis history. Protests erupted into riots, looting and arson following the police murder of George Floyd. The Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct was given up in the mayhem, and the city woefully unprepared to respond to the enormity of the events.
"What's so problematic around 2020 is there wasn't one incident. It wasn't one location. Was hundreds of different locations across the city," Mayor Jacob Frey said.
An after-action report found Minneapolis mishandled the response, didn't follow emergency procedures, lacked leadership, structure, coordination, and communication. It offered 27 recommendations Frey says they're nearly done implementing.
"I'll tell you, in terms of dealing with crisis, in terms of dealing with emergency, and in terms of the work that we've done over these last several years to be prepared, there is no city, there is no administration that is going to be more prepared than we are," Frey said.