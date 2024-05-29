Trump trial live updates as jury begins deliberations over verdict in "hush money" case

Trump trial live updates as jury begins deliberations over verdict in "hush money" caseget the free app
The jury in former President Donald Trump's "hush money" case in New York has begun deliberations over the 34 felony counts he faces, leaving the country bracing for a verdict in the first trial of a former president in U.S. history.
The 12 Manhattan residents are tasked with reaching a unanimous decision on each of the counts charging Trump with falsification of business records.
Before jurors got the case on Wednesday, Justice Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing the trial, issued crucial instructions laying out the legal issues they must consider and the conclusions they must reach if they intend to find Trump guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. He advised them to disregard any bias they may have for or against Trump.
"Jurors, you will recall that during jury selection you agreed that you must set aside any opinions or bias you have in favor of or against the defendant and if you decide this case against the evidence and the law," the judge said. "You must set aside any opinions and bias and you must not allow any opinion or bias to influence your verdict."
Prosecutors allege he disguised the purpose of a year's worth of reimbursements to his attorney Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 in "hush money" to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty.
Court publishes judge's jury instructions
The court published Merchan's full set of jury instructions that he read aloud in court Wednesday morning. The 55-page document can be found here.
The "unlawful means" that jurors could consider
In order to find Trump guilty of falsifying business records in the first degree, jurors must conclude that he "conspired to promote or prevent the election of any person to a public office by unlawful means."
They do not have to all agree on which type of "unlawful means." Merchan explained three that prosecutors put forth:
- Violations of the federal elections campaign act, again otherwise known of FECA
- Falsification of other business records
- Violation of tax laws
For the second one, falsification of additional records, the judge gave several examples of documents that can be considered, beyond the checks, vouchers and invoices at the center of this trial.
They include tax records issued by the Trump Organization to Cohen, bank records associated with two of Cohen's limited liability corporations and records related to a wire sent to Daniels' lawyer.
Jury begins deliberations after Merchan finishes instructions
Merchan finished issuing his instructions and dismissed the jury to begin deliberations. He laid out several rules they must adhere to when discussing the case.
"First, while you are here in the courthouse, deliberating on the case, you will be kept together in the jury room. You may not leave the jury room during deliberations. Lunch will of course be provided," he said. "If you have a cell phone or other electronic device, please give it to a court officer or sergeant to hold for you while you are engaged in deliberations."
If jurors have a question, they can submit it in writing to the judge. If a juror wishes to speak to the judge, they must do so in open court with the parties present. He told them he is not allowed to discuss "the facts of the case, or possible verdict, or vote of the jury on any count."
He said they would work until about 4:30 p.m. today if necessary, and no later than 6 p.m. on future days.
Judge lays out the 2 elements jurors must consider to determine a verdict
After defining the terms in the New York statute that Trump is charged with violating, Merchan told jurors they must focus on two elements of the prosecution's case when weighing Trump's guilt or innocence.
To find Trump guilty, the jury must determine that Trump, acting personally or with others, "made or caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise," and that he did so "with an intent to defraud that included an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof," echoing the language from the statute. He said the same instructions apply to all 34 counts, each of which correspond to a different business record.
"If you find the people have proven beyond a reasonable doubt each of those two elements, you must find the defendant guilty of this crime," Merchan said. "If you find the people have not proven beyond a reasonable doubt either one or both of those elements, you must find the defendant not guilty of this crime."
Merchan lays out "fundamental principles" that jurors must adhere to
Merchan laid out what he called the "fundamental principles of our law that apply in all criminal trials: the presumption of innocence, the burden of proof, and the requirement of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."
He told the jurors that Trump is presumed innocent, and they "must find the defendant not guilty, unless, on the evidence presented at this trial, you conclude that the people have proven the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," referring to prosecutors. To do so, jurors can consider "all the evidence presented, whether by the people or by the defendant."
Merchan reminded them that they cannot draw a negative conclusion about the fact that Trump did not testify in his own defense, and that he is "not require to prove that he is not guilty."
"The burden of proof never shifts from the people to the defendant. If the people fail to satisfy their burden of proof, you must find the defendant not guilty. And if the people satisfy their burden of proof, you must find the defendant guilty," he said.
Judge tells jurors to set aside any bias for or against Trump when reaching a verdict
Merchan reminded the jury that they agreed to set aside their opinions of Trump when they were selected to serve and vowed to decide the case solely on the facts and the law.
"Jurors, you will recall that during jury selection you agreed that you must set aside any opinions or bias you have in favor of or against the defendant and if you decide this case against the evidence and the law," the judge said. "You must set aside any opinions and bias and you must not allow any opinion or bias to influence your verdict."
Judge begins delivering jury instructions
Court reconvened shortly after 10 a.m. as Merchan took the bench. After settling some housekeeping issues, he began delivering the instructions to the jury.
New York state courts have a standard set of jury instructions for criminal trials, and Merchan was expected to hew closely to those directions. Prosecutors and defense attorneys proposed some alterations during a hearing last week.
"It is not my responsibility to judge the evidence here. It is yours. You and you alone are the judges of the facts, and you and you are responsible for deciding whether the defendant is guilty or not guilty," Merchan said.