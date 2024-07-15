Watch Live: RNC Day 1 underway as Trump officially wins nomination, names J.D. Vance as VP pick
The first day of the Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee, where former President Donald Trump has officially won the party's presidential nomination and selected Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice presidential running mate.
Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social as GOP delegates were formally voting to name him the party's standard-bearer for the third election in a row.
"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," the former president wrote.
Tens of thousands of Republicans, including more than 2,400 delegates, have descended on Milwaukee for the convention, with dozens of prominent lawmakers and officials set to address attendees over the course of the four-day affair.
Trump made his selection for vice president earlier in the day, and Vance will be announced on the floor of the convention shortly after 4:30 p.m. ahead of a vote to formalize his selection. Vance, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum were believed to be on Trump's shortlist to get the nod, but the first-term senator from Ohio ultimately won out.
The convention comes just two days after Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was struck by a bullet in the ear and one attendee died after being shot by the gunman, who was killed by Secret Service snipers.
The attack threatened to upend the proceedings in Milwaukee, but Trump quickly said he was determined to proceed and arrived in the city on Sunday evening. He is scheduled to address the convention on Thursday night.
Here's the latest from the 2024 RNC:
Trump officially wins GOP presidential nomination in roll call vote
The Republican Party officially nominated Trump to be its 2024 presidential nominee after the roll call vote. It's the third time since 2016 that Trump has been nominated. He will officially accept the nomination in a speech on Thursday night.
"The following candidate received the following votes: 2,387 votes for President Donald J. Trump. Let's make it official," House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana said, announcing that Trump "has been selected as the Republican Party nominee for president of the United States."
Trump secures majority of delegates needed to become GOP nominee
Trump's home state of Florida pushed him over the 1,215-delegate threshold needed to officially secure the nomination. His son, Eric Trump, appeared on the floor to announce the 125-delegate allocation.
"We hereby nominate every single one of them for the greatest president that's ever lived, and that's Donald J. Trump, hereby declaring him the Republican nominee for president of the United States of America," he said.
His previous state of residence, New York, came before Florida in announcing its delegate allocation.
"Donald J. Trump will always be in New Yorker, and New York will always love President Donald J. Trump," Rep. Elise Stefanik, the chair of the House Republican conference, said in announcing its 91 delegates for Trump.
Trump selects J.D. Vance as running mate
Trump announced in a social media post that he has selected J.D. Vance, a first-term senator from Ohio, as his vice presidential running mate.
"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," the former president wrote.
Trump praised Vance's background, including as the author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy," which he said "championed the hardworking men and women of our Country."
The former president continued: "J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond."
Roll call vote underway to nominate Trump
The convention is now holding the roll call vote to formally nominate Trump, with a party official from each state being recognized to declare how the delegation is voting. Iowa, Nevada and Oklahoma got the ball rolling, with all of their delegates going to Trump.
Trump formally nominated for president before roll call vote
Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Iowa Republican Party, took to the convention stage to officially nominate Trump for president.
In a rousing speech, Kaufmann called the GOP a "party of the people" and said Trump has earned their trust and kept his word.
"It is my honor to nominate Donald J. Trump for the office of president of the United States," he said to applause and chants of "USA."
Kaufmann called on convention attendees to join him in supporting Trump and the Republican Party's platform.
"This is an endeavor that's going to make America wealthy again. This is an endeavor to make America safe again. This is an end to make America strong again. And say it with me fellow Republicans, this is an endeavor to make America great again," he said.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, who serves as chair of the convention, then took the stage and declared, "Amen to that."
RNC delegates approve new Trump-influenced platform
The GOP adopted its 16-page, Trump-influenced platform, a document of policies it pledges to accomplish. The new platform softens language on abortion and says the issue should be determined by individual states. The platform also promises tax cuts and mass deportations of people who are in the U.S. illegally, as well as a proposal to build a missile defense shield over the U.S.
"Our platform reflects the agenda of Donald Trump," Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn said. The platform was approved by voice vote, with only a smattering of opposition.
Trump's campaign had full control over the party's platform this year, unlike previous years.
Burgum informed he won't be VP pick
Doug Burgum, the North Dakota governor, has been informed he's not going to be chosen as Trump's vice presidential running mate, according to one person briefed on the exchange.
Convention begins with party business
Michael Whatley, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, got things underway Monday afternoon by dispensing with several housekeeping issues, including the election of a temporary chairman of the convention and the unanimous adoption of various motions laying out the rules for the proceedings.
The delegates are gathered on the floor of Fiserv Forum and have broken out into chants of "fight!" at several points, echoing Trump's comment to the crowd in Pennsylvania right after he was shot.
Trump has selected his running mate, source says
A senior GOP source with knowledge of the process told CBS News that the "pick is in" for Trump's running mate. The vice presidential pick will be announced on the convention floor just after 4:30 p.m. ET.
How to watch the RNC
A live stream of the floor proceedings can be found in the player at the top of this article. CBS News 24/7 will have coverage of the convention throughout the day and will stream each night's keynote speeches, available on your mobile or streaming device through the CBS News app.
CBS television stations will have live coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET during each night of the convention. Find your local CBS station here.
What happens at the RNC and how does it work?
About 2,400 delegates from around the country are coming together to officially nominate Trump during a roll call vote.
States announce how many delegates they will be delivering to each candidate. State party rules affect how delegates may vote during the convention. Typically, a candidate's home state delegation will push him or her across the threshold to officially secure the nomination. In Trump's case, it would be Florida.
The vote is considered a formality because Trump clinched the nomination in March, amassing the 1,125 delegates needed to become the presumptive nominee. Trump earned 2,243 delegates by the end of the primary process, according to CBS News' estimate.
Trump is expected to officially accept the nomination for the third time since 2016 in a speech on Thursday night.
Besides the pageantry, the Republican Party will adopt a new platform that softens its language on abortion and says the issue should be determined by individual states. The platform also proposes building a missile defense shield over the U.S. and promises tax cuts and mass deportations of people who are in the U.S. illegally.
Who's speaking at the RNC?
The RNC and the Trump campaign announced a list of speakers for this week's convention on Saturday, which includes lawmakers, television personalities and artists, members of the former president's family and others. A detailed, daily schedule of the speakers has yet to be released.
Among Trump's family members, his two older sons are slated to speak, along with his son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle and RNC co-chair Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump. Trump's wife, Melania Trump, has not been named as a speaker, nor has his daughter Ivanka Trump, who worked in his first administration.
Though the list of speakers is primarily dominated by governors, lawmakers and officials, others like country music stars Lee Greenwood and Chris Janson, along with rapper Amber Rose are also on the list of speakers, as is Tucker Carlson.
Top contenders for Trump's vice presidential pick, like Burgum, Vance, Scott and Rubio are also slated to speak over the course of the week.
Trump's former rival for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is also scheduled to speak. And in a surprise reversal, Nikki Haley, another Trump primary rival, has also accepted an invitation to speak at the convention, two sources familiar with the planning told CBS News.