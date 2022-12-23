NEXT Weather Alert: Stronger winds to amp up dangerous cold, blizzard conditions

NEXT Weather Alert: Stronger winds to amp up dangerous cold, blizzard conditionsget the free app
NEXT Weather Alert factors:
- Blizzard conditions
- Slick roads
- Dangerous cold
MINNEAPOLIS -- The WCCO Weather Watching is flashing blue. It's a rare sight, because there is a rare combination of dangerous factors at play.
Wednesday's winter storm dropped upwards of 8 inches of snow in the Twin Cities. Winds began to throw that light snow around Thursday, leading to a blizzard warning for much of west-central and southern Minnesota, as well as the Arrowhead and western Wisconsin. A 500-mile stretch of Interstate 90 west of Albert Lea was closed Thursday night, as well as several highways in the state.
MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays
And the winds are only going to get stronger Friday, which should be our third and final NEXT Weather Alert day this week. Highs across the state will be in the single digits below zero, but feels-like temperatures will be as cold as minus-50 degrees into Saturday in much of western and southwestern Minnesota, as well as the Twin Cities – all of which are under a wind chill warning. Much of northern Minnesota and western Wisconsin are under a wind chill advisory, with feels-like temps as cold as minus-40.
We'll reach 5 degrees for the high Saturday in the metro, but the winds will still be strong, making it feel more like minus-20.
It won't be until Christmas on Sunday that the winds will settle down. The high will reach 8 degrees, and a clipper system from the west may bring some flurries in the evening.
If you asked Santa for unseasonable warmth, you're in luck. Temps will gradually rise into the 30s by the middle of next week.
Don't drive, Minnesota
If you thought Thursday was bad, and it was – with hundreds of crashes and spinouts -- tomorrow could be even worse because of big-time wind blowing snow into possible white-out conditions.
Many Minnesota roads are covered in compacted snow. Slick, icy spots all over.
"It was difficult driving around, stopping at stop lights and stop signs. You see people skidding around," said University of Minnesota senior Zach Adams. "It's no fun to drive in these conditions."
All these crashes, including a car colliding with a plow, is keeping MnDOT busy.
"Compaction is an issue for crews right now. We're trying to get that off the roadways, but of course when temperatures are this cold, it takes longer for our materials to work," said MnDOT's Anne Meyer.
Strong winds expected Friday will make for dangerous driving, too.
"It's gonna pick up this light snow and blow it back onto roadways in a lot of places, creating additional slick spots. Plus visibility, it's gonna be hard to see in some places just due to this light snow getting back into the air."
Tough conditions, with so many people trying to get home for the holidays.
"Was planning on going up to Brainerd, but that two-hour, two-hour-30-minute drive seems like it might be a five-hour drive," Adams said. "We might stay and pack it in at home."
He has the right idea, because all the experts' advice for Friday is don't travel if you don't have to.
But if you do, make sure to bring an emergency kit with you. We're going to turn toward home ourselves before this wind starts to pick up too much.
Braving the storm for holiday travel? Here's what to pack besides presents
If you do have to travel during this winter storm, there are some essential items to bring with you that could save your life.
Jordan Frey works for Summit Fire Protection, braving the roads all day and into the night to help people with frozen pipes – all while hoping not to get stuck on the side of the road.
"We've got jackets, extra sweaters, gloves just in case something does happen, and then hopefully we're prepared for worst case scenario," Frey said.
According to AAA, more than 100 million Americans are driving to their holiday destination this year. And with the forecast, state officials are urging everyone who has to travel in the dangerous weather to be prepared with an emergency car kit.
Kevin Reed is deputy director of Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.
"I like to look at it in three things: What do I need if I get stuck? What do I need to communicate to people? And the third, what if I have to stay there for a little bit? How do I sustain myself with either snacks, some water, extra gloves to stay warm, extra blanket, things like that," Reed said.
That kit should also include flares, tow ropes, flashlights, jumper cables and even a shovel or ice scraper.
Worst case scenario, Minnesota's Emergency Management Agency says they have a plan if too many people get stuck.
"How would we help augment state patrol and others with maybe potentially track vehicles from the national guard to help get those stranded motorists off the highway," he said.
It's a good idea to keep your emergency kit somewhere you can reach it in a crash, and not in your trunk.
NEXT Drive: Nearly 800 crashes and spinouts Thursday
The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 470 crashes Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Twelve of the crashes resulted in an injury, but none of them were fatal. Additionally, 323 vehicles spun out and there were two jackknifed semis.
I-90 west of I-35 closed at Albert Lea; several other highways closed
Interstate 90 west of Interstate 35 at Albert Lea is closed starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced.
The closure -- which impacts a 500-mile stretch from Rapid City, South Dakota to Albert Lea -- is due to blowing snow and poor visibility west of Albert Lea.
I-90 remains open to the east from Albert Lea to Wisconsin.
Several other southwestern Minnesota highways have also been closed.
Travel not advised in large portion of SW MN
MnDOT and the National Weather Service are advising drivers to avoid travel in most of west-central and southwestern Minnesota Thursday night due to blizzard conditions.
The 12 southwest counties include Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine.
Roads are slick, but not everyone can choose to stay off of them
NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- For truck drivers making their way through Minnesota Thursday, the changing conditions prompted an urgent travel schedule.
"My job is driving job, I have to do it," said Vikasdwp Singh, who had a delivery to make in Winnipeg. "If it's very bad, we will stop and wait until it's clear. If it's a little bit visible, we have to drive."
At the Flying J Truck Stop in Northfield, drivers took a break from the blistering conditions.
"Oh man, it's been bad, man," said Gary Anderson, stopping on his way to Omaha. "A lot of black ice on the road, I've seen a lot of crashes on the way."
"Don't drive if you don't feel safe," Singh said. "Don't go on the road."
"The main thing I would do I would say is slow down," Anderson said. "I see a lot of drivers speeding in the bad weather - slow down, take your time. The most important thing is if you feel uncomfortable, it doesn't matter how dispatch feels about it. If you feel uncomfortable about it, shut down. It's not worth getting in an accident, losing your life or hurting somebody else."
NEXT Drive: Over 300 crashes statewide
The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 365 crashes between 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
None of the crashes were fatal and 22 involved injury.
Additionally, 220 vehicles spun out or went off-road and there were two jackknifed semis.
Walker Art Center closes due to weather
The Walker Art Center announced it is closing at 4 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed Friday due to the weather.
In-person screenings of the British Arrow Awards are canceled on both days. Ticket holders can contact the box office to exchange tickets, watch via streaming, or request a refund.
Delays, cancellations at MSP airport
Delays and cancellations are starting to pile up at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
As of 3:30. p.m., there were 76 canceled flights and 60 delays.
Ski hills close Thursday due to extreme cold
A number of ski hills are closed or will close soon because of the cold weather, and some of them won't reopen until after Christmas.
- Buck Hill: Closed
- Afton Alps: Closing at 4 p.m.
- Hyland Hills Ski Area: Closed
- Welch Village: Closing at 4 p.m.
- Wild Mountain: Closed
- Trollhaugen: Closed
Plows pulled off roads in Renville County
As the weather worsens in western Minnesota, Renville County says it pulled plows off roads while it waits for conditions to improve.
The county is asking residents to stay home if possible due to life-threatening travel conditions.
Metro transit: 42% of buses delayed
Buses in the Twin Cities are delayed because of the weather, Metro Transit sys.
Around 3 p.m. , Metro Transit said 42% of its buses were delayed, with an average delay time of 6 minutes. Route 61 is on snow reroute.
CenterPoint Energy asks customers to lower thermostats to conserve energy
As the winter storm brings in the chill air, CenterPoint Energy is asking customers to help conserve energy.
In order to do so, they're asking Minnesotans to lower their thermostat settings through Sunday. The company says reducing the thermostat to 65 degrees during the day and 60 degrees when customers are asleep or away from home can help limit the impact of higher natural gas prices.
Other ways customers can save energy include checking the furnace filter, keeping the curtains and blinds open during the day, making sure the home is airtight, and lowering the temperature setting on the water heater by 10 degrees.
Winter pics: WCCO viewers share their photos of winter scenes
NEXT Drive: 125 crashes Thursday morning
The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 125 crashes between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Ten of the crashes resulted in an injury, but none of them were fatal. Additionally, 94 vehicles spun out and there was one jackknifed semi.
Since Wednesday night, there have been 172 crashes on state roads, with 14 resulting in an injury.
8+ inches of snow fell at MSP Airport
With all totals tolled, Minneapolis-St. Paul officially received in excess of 8 inches of snow in the latest round of winter weather.
The airport measurement was 8.1 inches, compared to 7 inches measured in Chanhassen, 5 inches in St. Cloud and 4.8 inches in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
NEXT Drive: 47 crashes overnight statewide
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, there were 47 new crashes statewide, and an additional 118 vehicles that either spun out or went off the road.
An additional jackknifed semi truck was also reported.
School closings and delays continue to roll in
Dozens, if not hundreds, of school closings and delays were announced for Thursday morning as Wednesday's snow is followed-up with Thursday's brutal cold winds.
Click here for the latest closings and delays.
Check out the pool of Arctic air
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies
Minneapolis and St. Paul have both declared snow emergencies Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS RULES
Parking rules will go into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday, meaning that parking will not be allowed on snow emergency routes. Motorists risk having their vehicles towed.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, Day 2 rules begin. Plow crews will clear the even sides of non-snow emergency route streets, meaning that motorists need to park on the odd side of the street or until the even side has been cleared. Day 2 rules will last until 8 p.m.
Day 3 rules begin at 8 a.m. Friday, when the odd sides of non-snow emergency streets will be cleared. Motorists will need to park on the even sides of streets or risk being towed.
Motorists whose cars are towed are responsible for paying for the cost of towing and a ticket fee.
ST. PAUL RULES
Starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, crews will plow all Night Routes, meaning that residents should avoid parking on those streets overnight.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, all Day Routes will be cleared.
Click here for more details.
State Patrol: Nearly 600 crashes and spinouts Wednesday
The Minnesota State Patrol says between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 266 crashes, including 20 that resulted in injuries. There were also 308 vehicle spinouts and off-road accidents, and two jackknifed semis.