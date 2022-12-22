Braving the storm for holiday travel? Here's what to pack besides presents

MINNEAPOLIS – If you do have to travel during this winter storm, there are some essential items to bring with you that could save your life.

Jordan Frey works for Summit Fire Protection, braving the roads all day and into the night to help people with frozen pipes – all while hoping not to get stuck on the side of the road.

"We've got jackets, extra sweaters, gloves just in case something does happen, and then hopefully we're prepared for worst case scenario," Frey said.

According to AAA, more than 100 million Americans are driving to their holiday destination this year. And with the forecast, state officials are urging everyone who has to travel in the dangerous weather to be prepared with an emergency car kit.

Kevin Reed is deputy director of Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA

"I like to look at it in three things: What do I need if I get stuck? What do I need to communicate to people? And the third, what if I have to stay there for a little bit? How do I sustain myself with either snacks, some water, extra gloves to stay warm, extra blanket, things like that," Reed said.

That kit should also include flares, tow ropes, flashlights, jumper cables and even a shovel or ice scraper.

Worst case scenario, Minnesota's Emergency Management Agency says they have a plan if too many people get stuck.

"How would we help augment state patrol and others with maybe potentially track vehicles from the national guard to help get those stranded motorists off the highway," he said.

It's a good idea to keep your emergency kit somewhere you can reach it in a crash, and not in your trunk.