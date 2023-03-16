NEXT Weather Alert: Early rain will turn to snow by evening commute, prompting winter weather advisory

NEXT Weather Alert: Early rain will turn to snow by evening commute, prompting winter weather advisoryget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- With early rain turning to snow by Thursday afternoon, potentially snarling the evening commute, a NEXT Weather Alert has been issued.
The day is off to a warm start, with the Twin Cities already seeing its high of 45 degrees. Rain will move in by mid-morning, and with temperatures dropping throughout the day, the precipitation will turn to snow by 2 p.m.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect for much of the state starting at 1 p.m. and lasting through Friday morning. The metro could see 2 to 3 inches of snow accumulate.
The Arrowhead, meanwhile, will be under a winter storm warning, with 6+ inches of snow possible.
In the Twin Cities, we'll see mainly slush and blowing snow, along with low visibilities and increasingly strong winds.
Snow showers will continue overnight Thursday into Friday morning. St. Patrick's Day will be cold and windy, with temperatures topping out in the upper teens. More snow is possible in the evening.
Temperatures will stay cool over the weekend, but brighter skies and warmer temps are ahead next week.
