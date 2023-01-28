Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Alert: Bitter cold air moves in, snow in southern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report
MINNEAPOLIS -- The cold air is taking over Minnesota, with highs in the single digits. 

A wind chill alert has been issued in northern Minnesota until noon, and snow is expected in the south. It's the first day of a stretch of bitterly cold days, which is why WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert.

Saturday morning, it was 30 degrees colder than it was at the same time on Friday. The high temp on Saturday is expected to be 8 degrees.

On Sunday morning, temperatures will drop below zero, and Sunday and Monday will stay below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.

It'll be cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning will be the coldest.

One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.

