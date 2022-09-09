Jerry Westrom to be sentenced in 1993 murder of Jeanie Childs

Jerry Westrom to be sentenced in 1993 murder of Jeanie Childsget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- An Isanti hockey dad convicted in a brutal cold-case murder is in court Friday morning where he will learn his sentence.
Jerry Westrom was found guilty in the 1993 murder of Jeanie Childs in Minneapolis.
His sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Follow this page for updates and more information.
Evidence that led to Jerry Westrom's cold-case murder conviction released
We're getting a look at the evidence that led the jury to find Jerry Westrom guilty in the 1993 murder of Jeanie Childs in Minneapolis.
The evidence offers the first look inside the gruesome crime scene. The Minneapolis apartment where Westrom murdered Childs decades ago, stabbing her 65 times.
MORE: A look at the evidence
The jury foreperson told WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle about the three things that made a lasting impact on jurors.