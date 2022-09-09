Watch CBS News

Jerry Westrom to be sentenced in 1993 murder of Jeanie Childs

get the free app
  • link copied

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

MINNEAPOLIS -- An Isanti hockey dad convicted in a brutal cold-case murder is in court Friday morning where he will learn his sentence.

Jerry Westrom was found guilty in the 1993 murder of Jeanie Childs in Minneapolis.

His sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Follow this page for updates and more information.

 

Evidence that led to Jerry Westrom's cold-case murder conviction released

We're getting a look at the evidence that led the jury to find Jerry Westrom guilty in the 1993 murder of Jeanie Childs in Minneapolis.

The evidence offers the first look inside the gruesome crime scene. The Minneapolis apartment where Westrom murdered Childs decades ago, stabbing her 65 times.

MOREA look at the evidence

The jury foreperson told WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle about the three things that made a lasting impact on jurors.

Evidence released in Jerry Westrom's cold-case murder trial 03:20
By Jennifer Mayerle
WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.