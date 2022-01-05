House speaker election drags into third day as McCarthy searches for support

House speaker election drags into third day as McCarthy searches for supportget the free app
Washington — The House of Representatives will try again Thursday to elect a speaker after failing on its first six attempts Tuesday and Wednesday.
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California fell short in every round, unable to win a majority of the votes cast. The House will reconvene at noon.
After meeting behind closed doors Wednesday night with some detractors for nearly three hours, McCarthy told reporters he didn't believe another vote that evening would deliver a different outcome.
"I think it's probably best that people work through some more," he said. "I don't think a vote tonight does any difference, but I think a vote in the future will."
But he said progress had been made in negotiations with the Republicans opposing his bid for speaker.
Democrats remained united behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who has had the most votes in every round, with the support of all 212 Democratic House lawmakers.
The GOP breakaway faction on Wednesday nominated Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida in place of Rep. Jim Jordan, who supports McCarthy and says he isn't seeking the speakership. With Jeffries as the Democrats' choice to be speaker, the balloting Wednesday marked the first time two Black men were nominated for the post.
Former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday morning to try to sway the rebel Republicans toward McCarthy, writing that "it's now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL." Former Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted his support for McCarthy. But no GOP holdouts moved to back McCarthy following the messages from Trump and Pence.
What's next in the speaker election
The House of Representatives adjourned for a second day without electing a House speaker, after Rep. Kevin McCarthy fell short for a sixth time, failing to win a majority of support. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports on what's next:
Trio of top Republicans warn continued stalemate will impact national security
Three top Republicans who are set to take over the House Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Intelligence Committees issued a joint statement Thursday reiterating their support for McCarthy for speaker and warning that a continued failure to fill the role leaves the White House, Pentagon and State Department without oversight.
"The Biden administration is going unchecked and there is no oversight of the White House, State Department, Department of Defense, or the intelligence community," Reps. Michael McCaul of Texas, Mike Rogers of Alabama and Mike Turner of Ohio said. "We cannot let personal politics place the safety and security of the United States at risk."
McCaul is the top Republican of the Foreign Affairs panel, Rogers is the lead Republican of the Armed Services Committee and Turner is the top GOP member of the Intelligence Committee. All three are set to take over as chairman of their respective panels, but cannot do so until a speaker is elected and the House organizes.
The trio said McCarthy's agenda outlines a "stronger approach" to China, a plan to investigate the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and plans for how the GOP-led House will hold the Biden administration accountable.
Only 7 House speaker votes have ever taken more ballots than this one
It has been nearly a century since a speaker vote took multiple ballots. Only seven other times in U.S. history has it taken more than three rounds.
According to the House of Representatives, there have been 127 speaker elections since 1789. In the modern era, a nominee needs a majority of the House members voting — 218 if all 435 are present — to become speaker. Members of Congress cannot be sworn in until there's a speaker.
Prior to this week's votes, 14 speaker elections required multiple ballots, with 13 of those occurring before the Civil War. The only time it happened in the post-Civil War era was in 1923, when it took nine tries.
Seven of those 14 elections were decided on the second or third ballot, but others took more than that — with the longest election finally ending after nearly two months and 133 ballots.
This is a key sticking point for some Republicans voting against McCarthy for speaker
The ability of a single House member to motion to "vacate the chair" — or to bring to the floor a vote of no confidence in a speaker — is a key sticking point for some of the Repubicans voting against House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid to be speaker. And it's one of the reasons, among others, that McCarthy has so far failed in every round of voting for speaker on the House floor.
Some of the most conservative members of the Republican conference gave McCarthy a list of demands that included as a key condition allowing a single member to bring such a vote to the floor. McCarthy countered with a proposed rule that would allow a motion to vacate the chair with the support of five members, rather than one. That didn't satisfy some of the most conservative members of his caucus, including Reps. Scott Perry and Byron Donalds, both of whom have voted against him on every ballot.
In an open letter, Perry and eight other Republicans said McCarthy's rules proposal "continues to propose to restrict the availability of the traditional motion to vacate the chair as a means of holding leadership accountable to its promises."
The demand by the holdouts would restore the House rules on vacating the chair to what they were before Rep. Nancy Pelosi was elected speaker in 2019. Under Pelosi, a motion to vacate could be offered on the House floor only if a majority of either party agreed to it. Before that rules change, a single member could move for a vote to unseat the speaker.
McCarthy said he didn't think another speaker vote Wednesday would be "productive"
After meeting behind closed doors with some of his detractors for nearly three hours Wednesday night, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters he does not believe another vote that night, which would have been the seventh round, would result in a different outcome.
"I think it's probably best that people work through some more," he said. "I don't think a vote tonight does any difference, but I think a vote in the future will."
The California Republican said progress was made in negotiations with the Republicans opposing his bid for speaker, but did not believe another round of voting Wednesday night would be "productive."
Stepping out of the meeting with McCarthy and his allies, Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, two staunch McCarthy opponents, told reporters their resistance to his bid had only been reinforced.
"Look, he's a desperate guy whose vote share is dropping with every subsequent vote, and I'm ready to vote all night, all week, all month and never for that person," Gaetz said.
Boebert, meanwhile, predicted "increased opposition" to McCarthy and said she would remain firmly opposed to his nomination.
"You cannot negotiate in a lack of trust. There is no trust," she said.
—Melissa Quinn, Ellis Kim
McCarthy still not dropping out, several Republicans say
Allies of House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy in his efforts to become speaker are telling colleagues his meeting Wednesday night with his critics was an airing of grievances that wasn't a disaster. Many issues remain unresolved, but the huddles in House Majority Whip Tom Emmer's office have at least been sustained conversations, they said. McCarthy is not dropping out and still sees a path to the speakership, several House Republicans said.
The view among some on the GOP side tonight is that the group of McCarthy critics is not a monolith, and while Reps. Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert and a few others might never vote "aye" on McCarthy, promises regarding the handling of primaries and House committees could nudge the opposition a bit. They say the talks need time to unfold, however.
Part of the reason House GOP leaders wanted to adjourn Wednesday night was that they felt they were making progress with some House Freedom Caucus members on a possible set of parameters that might coax some of the critics to vote "aye" — or at least present, which would lower the threshold needed by McCarthy to prevail in the speaker election. They want to give the Freedom Caucus members time to think through Wednesday night's talks.