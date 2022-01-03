Watch Live: Speakership hangs in the balance as House votes

Watch Live: Speakership hangs in the balance as House votesget the free app
The House, under Republican control in the 118th Congress, is poised to elect its new speaker Tuesday, but whether House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy will be able to lock down the majority he needs to become the next speaker remains uncertain, as some of the most right-leaning members of his conference are threatening to vote against him.
If all members vote, McCarthy will need the support of 218 representatives and can only afford to lose four votes. He faces resistance or outright rejection from at least nine members of his conference. Rep. Andy Biggs, Republican of Arizona, ran against McCarthy in the Republican conference for speaker, and he plans to run again Tuesday on the House floor. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York, is also running.
CBS News confirmed that McCarthy met with several of his detractors and allies in the speaker suit Monday night.
Members cannot take their oaths of office until the House has a new speaker.
— Melissa Quinn contributed to this report.
Members vote to establish a quorum
Members of the House, new and old, gathered and greeted each other as they voted to establish a quorum in the House chamber.
The House needed, and established, a quorum in order to move forward with a vote for speaker. The quorum call was established at 434, the total number since the death of Rep. Don McEachin.
Many members brought their young children with them to the chamber.
Pelosi gavels in House for the last time
In her last act as House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi gaveled in the start of the session to a standing ovation. Pelosi will still be representing her district, but she declined to seek a leadership role in the 118th Congress. The move the way for a new generation of Democrats to take over, led by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.
Her husband, Paul Pelosi, is in the chamber to watch the proceedings, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane.
McCarthy says he won't be held hostage by Freedom Caucus
Republicans emerged from their 9:30 a.m. conference meeting with both sides adhering to their positions just before the new Congress convenes. McCarthy told reporters afterward that the meeting was "intense," but that he wouldn't be held hostage by the Freedom Caucus and said he was prepared for a battle on the House floor.
"There's times we're going to have to argue with our own members, if they're looking at — for only positions for themselves, not for the country," McCarthy said. He added that over the last two months Republicans had been working to develop rules that empower all members of Congress, "but we're not empowering certain members over others."
He also said of the proposal from far-right Freedom Caucus members, "I will always fight to put the American people first, not a few individuals that want something for themselves. So, we may have a battle on the floor. But the battle is for the conference in the country, and that's fine."
Gaetz reiterated his opposition, saying, "Everything I heard hardened my resolve that this town desperately needs change. And if it's a few of us who have to stand in the breach to force it, we are willing to do so for as long as it takes."
What's the big deal about this race?
Aside from the president, the House speaker is arguably the most powerful figure in the United States government. The speaker also is next in line to the presidency after the vice president.
Any Republican House speaker will be in a position to block or negotiate key legislation, particularly useful for Republicans with a Democratic-controlled Senate and a Democrat in the White House.
The House speaker controls the legislative agenda, determining whether a bill makes it to the floor or dies before a vote can be taken.
McCarthy says it's going to be a "good day"
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy entered a GOP conference meeting around 9:30 a.m.
"We are going to have a good day today," he told reporters when asked if he has the votes to be the next speaker.
McCarthy also laughed when reporters asked if he'd back GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, for speaker if he fails to secure the necessary votes.
What McCarthy needs to win
To win the speaker's office, McCarthy must secure the majority of votes, which means he could win with fewer than 218 votes if some members vote "present" or are absent.
It remains to be seen whether some Republicans will simply choose to vote "present" or stay away from the Capitol entirely to allow McCarthy to win without their support.
Meanwhile, Democrats are expected to cast their support behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, voted to be the top House Democrat by the Democratic Caucus last month.
McCarthy won the GOP nominee for the speaker's race last month, defeating Biggs with 188 votes. Thirty-one Republicans voted for Biggs.