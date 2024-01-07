Gameday updates: Vikings trail Lions 13-3 after Greg Joseph FG

Gameday updates: Vikings trail Lions 13-3 after Greg Joseph FGget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are in Detroit to take on the Lions on Sunday, fighting to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
While a win over the Lions doesn't guarantee them a spot in the postseason, a loss would eliminate them. Should they beat the Lions, they need the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and one of either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or New Orleans Saints to lose.
The injury-riddled Vikings are limping toward the end of the season, having lost five of their last six games. They've also lost several key players to injury, including star tight end T.J. Hockenson and No. 2 pass rusher D.J. Wonnum. Quarterback Nick Mullens will get the start on Sunday. He is one of four Vikings QBs to start a game this season.
Brian Flores' defense, whose all-or-nothing pass rushing approach and creative coverage disguises were the talk of the NFL earlier in the season, has been exposed as of late. The unit has given up 90 points in its last three games and has just one sack in the last two.
The Lions have sealed up a division title, but with their playoff seeding still up in the air, they won't be resting their starters on Sunday. The Detroit offense is one of the league's best, ranking top five in both yards gained and points scored. It ranks eighth in EPA/play, per Sumer Sports. The defense has been much less impressive, but it may not matter against a turnover-prone Mullens and a Vikings offense missing its second-best weapon.
The two teams faced off just two weeks ago. Despite a late comeback effort, the Vikings fell 30-24 thanks, in part, to Mullens' game-ending interception, his fourth of the day.
Kickoff is at noon at Ford Field. Follow all of the action below.
The Vikings end a drive that featured conversions on 3rd and 30 and 4th and 6 with a field goal. They trail the Lions 13-3 midway through the second quarter.
Jordan Addison nearly had a touchdown on a flea flicker earlier in the drive, but whether he misplayed the ball or Nick Mullens overthrew him, it fell just out of reach of his hands.
Lions score again, lead 13-0
The Vikings' defense has no answers for the Lions, and Detroit is up 13-0 late in the first quarter.
A bigtime throw to Kalif Raymond — whose earlier punt return set up the Lions' first touchdown — got Detroit in scoring range again, and Jahmyr Gibbs took a handoff around the edge for six.
Lions take 7-0 lead on Sam LaPorta touchdown
The Lions have an early lead over the Vikings thanks to a touchdown from rookie tight end Sam LaPorta.
The scoring drive was set up by a huge punt return by Kalif Raymond.
We're halfway through the first quarter.
Vikings missing 2 starting offensive linemen, 2 cornerbacks
As the Vikings fight for their playoff hopes, they'll be missing two starters on the offensive line.
Right tackle Brian O'Neill and right guard Ed Ingram are both inactive for Sunday's game.
Cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon are also inactive, along with safety Theo Jackson and defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy. Jaren Hall is the emergency third quarterback.
Wide receiver Jameson Williams is the most notable name among the Lions' inactives.