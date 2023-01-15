Game day updates: Vikings host Giants in first round of playoffs (Jan. 15, 2023)get the free app
After ending the regular season 13-4, the Vikings are the No. 3 seed and will host the New York Giants in Minneapolis Sunday for the first round of the playoffs.
When the Vikings beat the Giants several weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins - including four sacks.
Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings' final five games of the regular season. However, he's been cleared to return and will start against New York.
Minnesota's offensive line is in flux as the two teams match up again in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon.
The Vikings are without standout right tackle Brian O'Neill for the rematch. Oli Udoh has started in his stead.
Backup tackle Blake Brandel, who started three games in place of injured left tackle Christian Darrisaw earlier this season before sustaining a knee injury, was designated to return from injured reserve and is expected to be available Sunday.
Two first-year coaches - Kevin O'Connell for Minnesota and Brian Daboll for New York - go head-to-head while Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson and Giants star running back Saquon Barkley make their playoff debuts.
Ludacris to perform at halftime during Vikings' playoff game
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson visits fans ahead of Sunday playoff game
Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was spotted signing autographs and snapping pictures with fans at Omni Viking Lakes Hotel ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Giants.