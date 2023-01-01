Game day updates: Vikings and Packers face off in border battle (Jan. 1, 2023)get the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- After early season struggles, the Green Bay Packers are now fighting for their chance to make the "big dance," also known as the playoffs. If they lose to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Packers' chances of getting into post-season play reportedly drops to 2%.
The Vikings – already NFC North champions with a guaranteed spot in the playoffs – are fighting for a top seed in the NFC. If they can hold onto the No. 2 seed, they will kick off the wildcard round of the playoffs at home, with another home playoff game if they advance.
It's also not out the realm of possibilities that the Vikings could get the No. 1 seed if they win out. However, the Philadelphia Eagles, the current No. 1 seed, would need to lose the last two regular season games, too.
Chris Shaffer makes his Vikings-Packers prediction
Chief meteorologist Chris Shaffer has the forecast for the Vikings-Packers game in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Plus, his score prediction might surprise Minnesota fans.
Vikings-Packers clash: Key matchups and storylines
When the Minnesota Vikings meet the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, there's a lot on the line.
If both teams end the season with the same record, the Eagles will get the No. 1 seed since they beat the Vikings in Week 2.
So, with so much at stake, expect an exciting game. Here are some key matchups and storylines for the border battle matchup.