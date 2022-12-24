Watch CBS News

Vikings beat Giants in Christmas Eve matchup

Greg Joseph's franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time expired gave the Vikings a 27-24 victory on Saturday that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot and set an NFL record with their 11th one-score win of the season.
