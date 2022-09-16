Meet CadillacJackk: The Vikings fan-turned TikTok celebrity

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jackie Thompson has become an internet sensation for her viral TikTok videos of watching the Minnesota Vikings play.

A short, passionate video posted Sunday when the Vikings beat the Packers has 2.2 million views.

"People come into work and they recognize me, they want to take a selfie with me and I'm like, 'Why?'" Thompson said. "I'm a nobody. I just, you know, sit in my kitchen and drink beer and watch football."

In other words, she's all of us.

"That's how I felt when we won," said Denver Devereaux, a fan of both the Vikings and Thompson. "She's a tried-and-true supporter. I love that."

Thompson says she's not always aware she's being recorded.

CadillacJackk/TikTok

"Here's the thing. I'm not fake," she said. "What you see is what you get and, I mean, I don't care if there's a camera in my face."

In the video from Sunday, she gets excited about Justin Jefferson, the Vikings' superstar wide receiver.

"I think one or two Vikings players have commented on one of the Viking videos that we've had, but not Justin Jefferson," said Jaycee Thompson, Jackie's daughter. "Jackie would literally die."

"I would die. Dead," Jackie agreed.

Thompson has more than 700,000 followers on TikTok on an account her daughters started.