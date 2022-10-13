Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy ambushed responding to fake domestic call, state police say

Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy ambushed responding to fake domestic call, state police sayget the free app
BRISTOL, Conn. -- Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were shot and killed in the line of duty overnight.
Officer Alec Iurato was also shot and seriously wounded, but has since been released from the hospital.
State police say the officers were lured to a home with a fake 911 call reporting a domestic dispute between brothers. Once they arrived, they were ambushed.
Suspect Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was killed, and his brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher, was injured.
See live updates below for the latest.
Officers ambushed with fake 911 call
State police believe the suspects lured the officers to their home with a 911 call reporting a fake domestic disturbance. Once the officers arrived, they were ambushed.
Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was shot killed at the scene, and his younger brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher, was wounded. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital with unknown injuries.
"They paid the ultimate price"
CBS2's Tony Aiello reports from Bristol, where there are symbols grief that no first responder ever wants to see. Black bunting, flowers and candles all sit outside the police department.
Army veteran Mike Erosenko stopped by to offer a heartfelt salute.
"I served, these officers served, they paid the ultimate price. It's the right thing to do, they keep us safe," he told Aiello.
There are still many unknowns after the Wednesday night shooting at 310 Redstone Hill Road. A man called 911 to report an issue with his brother. When police arrived, the brother opened fire.
"Ten to 15 rapid 'bang, bang, bang, bang.' It stopped for maybe a minute, then another 15 to 20 'bang, bang, bang, bang.' And then one single shot," said Bristol resident Ken Przygocki.
At one point, a SWAT team could be seen approaching the rental home on a quiet neighborhood.
Connecticut State Police offered few details.
"Shots were fired, fatally wounding one officer on scene," State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. "The suspect was fatally shot and pronounced deceased at the scene."
Sgt. Dustin Demonte was killed. He was married to wife Laura with two children and a third on the way.
Aiello offered condolences to his parents and aunt, who were gracious in their grief as they arrived at the Bristol police department around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Also killed was Officer Alex Hamzy, part of a well known and highly regarded family. He is survived by his wife, Katie.
A third officer was injured -- 26-year-old Alex Iurato.
Mayor Jeff Caggiano spoke on behalf of the grieving city.
We're united in immeasurable grief for those hero officers, for their families, for their friends, and for all of our law enforcement personnel," he said.
One ray of hope on this awful day -- Officer Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital around 11 a.m., cheered on by brothers and sisters who wear the uniform. His recovery journey will no doubt be physical and mental.
We still do not know the name of the suspect who was shot and killed, nor the status of his brother, who was also injured.
Officer Iurato released from hospital
Our sister station, WFSB, reports injured Officer Alec Iurato has been released from the hospital to a round of applause.
Sen. Blumenthal: "Today is a tragic day"
Sen. Richard Blumenthal released the following statement offering his condolences:
"The deaths of Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy break our hearts and reinforce our deep and significant support for law enforcement as they brave countless dangers to protect public safety. Today is a tragic day and we must honor the sacrifice of both officers, as well as Officer Alec Iurato, who was seriously injured in the line of duty. These police heroes answered the call, as do countless other officers every hour, every day, never knowing fully what they may face. Our prayers are with the officers and their families as they navigate this incredibly difficult time."
NYPD "standing shoulder-to-shoulder"
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell says the department is "standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Bristol Police Department as they mourn the loss of two officers who were killed in the line of duty. Our prayers are with them and the communities these fallen heroes proudly served."
Remembering Sgt. Demonte, Officer Hamzy
Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould identified the victims as 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy.
He said the injured officer is 26-year-old Alec Iurato.
Mayor calls for unity
"Today our hearts are broken. We're united in immeasurable grief for those hero officers, for their families, for their friends, and for all of our law enforcement personnel. We pray for them," Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said. "Bristol and the entire nation needs to wrap our arms around them, as well as our own loved ones."
Bristol Police in mourning
"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that brings me before you this morning. Sadly, we lost two exceptional Bristol police officers and a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence," said Bristol Police Department Chief Brian Gould. "My role at this point, is to tell you about these wonderful, brave individuals."
The chief identified the victims as 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy. The injured officer is 26-year-old Alec Iurato.
Gould said Demonte was a school resource officer and an advisor for the department's explorer cadet program. He received several awards during his career, and wanted to further his education. He is survived by his wife, two children and had another on the way.
Gould said Hamzy grew up in Bristol, also helped with the cadet program and received numerous recognitions. He leaves behind a wife, as well.
The chief said Iurato underwent surgery for a "serious gunshot wound" and is currently recovering.
"Our men and women of the Bristol Police Department are privileged to serve on the frontlines protecting and serving the community of Bristol, and that's what these heroes did last night. They answered a call to duty, and they responded without hesitation," Gould added. "That's what they did every night before that, and that's what all our officers do and will continue to do day after day."
Investigators share initial details
Authorities say the Bristol Police Department received a 911 call at 10:29 p.m. about a possible domestic dispute between two siblings at 310 Redstone Hill Road.
Officers responded, and were immediately met by someone outside the address.
Shots were fired, killing one officer on the scene.
Two other officers were taken to area hospitals, where one was pronounced dead and the other was listed in serious condition.
Police said the suspect was fatally shot. The suspect's brother was also shot and taken to the hospital. His status is unknown.
"This is an isolated incident, and we want the community to know that there is no threat to their community," Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said.
Flags ordered to half staff
Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half staff in their honor.
"The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers," he said in a statement. "I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot while responding to this emergency and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and their state. This continues to be an active situation, and I've directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the Connecticut State Police to support the Bristol Police Department and greater community in every way they can."
What we know
Connecticut State Police say two officers were killed and one was seriously hurt in a shooting overnight in Bristol.
"We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," the department tweeted.
The scene is a residential area, about a mile and a half from the ESPN headquarters.
Crews from our sister station say they saw a SWAT team surrounding a home late Wednesday night with guns drawn. It's unclear how the house is connected to the shooting, or if anyone other than the officers was shot.