Watch CBS News
Local News

Vulnerable adult missing in Bloomington

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

WCCO digital update: Morning of June 13, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of June 13, 2023 01:08

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Bloomington Police Department issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult early Tuesday. 

In a Twitter post, Bloomington PD say a man named Brian, 42, left a care center in the area of 98th Street and and 13th Avenue in Bloomington, Minnesota and hasn't been seen since. 

Brian is described as being 5'7 and 170 pounds with a tear drop tattoo under his left eye. 

Brian uses a wheelchair and is deaf. 

If you see Brian or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Bloomington Police Department. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 9:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.