Vulnerable adult missing in Bloomington

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Bloomington Police Department issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult early Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Bloomington PD say a man named Brian, 42, left a care center in the area of 98th Street and and 13th Avenue in Bloomington, Minnesota and hasn't been seen since.

Missing: Brian is an vulnerable adult who left a care center in the area of 98th St. and 13th Ave. He is 42 years old, 5'7, 170 lbs. with a tear drop tattoo under his left eye. He uses a wheel chair and is deaf. Please call BPD if you have any information on his location. pic.twitter.com/9G5vSIofke — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) June 13, 2023

Brian is described as being 5'7 and 170 pounds with a tear drop tattoo under his left eye.

Brian uses a wheelchair and is deaf.

If you see Brian or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Bloomington Police Department.