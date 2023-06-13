Vulnerable adult missing in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Bloomington Police Department issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult early Tuesday.
In a Twitter post, Bloomington PD say a man named Brian, 42, left a care center in the area of 98th Street and and 13th Avenue in Bloomington, Minnesota and hasn't been seen since.
Brian is described as being 5'7 and 170 pounds with a tear drop tattoo under his left eye.
Brian uses a wheelchair and is deaf.
If you see Brian or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Bloomington Police Department.
