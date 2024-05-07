This popular DeWalt oscillating tool kit is 55% off at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Do you still need a great gift idea for Father's Day (or Mother's Day for that matter)? Well, Amazon has slashed the price of the popular DeWalt 20V Max XR oscillator took kit by 55% as part of its pre-Memorial Day sale. Normally priced at $219, you can grab this little beauty right now for just $99. With the right attachments, this handy tool set can be used to cut, sand or polish areas that are typically difficult to reach using a traditional rotary tool.

It offers a three-speed selector and a brushless motor that delivers up to 57% more run time over a brushed motor. You also get a dual-grip and variable speed trigger that gives you full control over the tool. What's convenient about this model is that it comes with a universal accessories adapter, so you can use it with accessories from other brands, too. And thanks to the quick-change accessory system, you can swap blades and attachments quickly and without a wrench. Plus, to make sure you're able to clearly see the job at hand and your work surface, this oscillating tool has a built in LED light.

The DeWalt rechargeable battery that comes with this oscillating tool kit is the same one that's used by more than 300 other DeWalt power tools. Included in this bundle is the XR brushless oscillating multi-tool, one 20V max lithium battery pack, a battery charger, one wood cutting blade, one wood/metal cutting blade and a universal accessory adapter. You even get a bright yellow DeWalt bag to conveniently store everything.

This isn't the only popular DeWalt tool that's on sale at Amazon. We've also rounded up some of the other DeWalt tool deals also available right now.