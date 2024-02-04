How to watch today's NFL Pro Bowl Games Championship: Starting time, livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

NFC running back Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers and NFC defensive end Cam Jordan #94 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrate as they dump water on NFC head coach Eli Manning after defeating the AFC during an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Super Bowl LVIII is still a week away, but there's some football on TV to watch this Sunday. The 2024 Pro Bowl Games are being held in Orlando, FL this weekend. It's a week-long competition that culminates in today's epic flag football game, the Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship.

The best football players from the AFC and the NFC will all be on the field today, including nine players from the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers and five players from the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. You won't want to miss this Super Bowl warmup. Here's how to watch it.

How and when to watch the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL from Feb. 1-4, 2024.

The first event of the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games was the Thursday Skills Showdown, held on Feb. 1, 2024.

The Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship will be played on Feb. 4, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). The game will air on ABC and ESPN and stream live on ESPN+, Sling TV and the other streaming platforms listed below.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games Championship without cable



While most cable packages include ABC and ESPN, it's easy to watch the Pro Bowl Games Championship if ABC and ESPN aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you have don't have cable TV that includes ABC, NBC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live sports this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the important games.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast sporting events at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to just about every live sporting event you'd want to watch. Packages include ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's game, all without a cable subscription. (Yes, you can watch Super Bowl LVIII on CBS with Fubo TV.) Note: CBS and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

To watch the game without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games Championship on ABC with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including local TV affiliates and popular cable channels. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

In addition to live streaming the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games Championship, ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, a vast library of on-demand content (including the entire "30 For 30" series) and more. Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge.)



Soccer, including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga

College sports including the Ivy League, Big Sky Conference and Atlantic A10 Conference

MLB and the World Series

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon

The PGA Tour and the Masters

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (With Ads), Disney + (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads) for $14.99 per month.

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can watch the NFL and more live sports on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable.

Full 2024 Pro Bowl roster

Here's who will be representing the AFC and NFC at today's Pro Bowl Games Championship. Starred athletes are starters.

2024 NFC Pro Bowl Offense

Quarterback

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers*

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (replaces Purdy)

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replaces Prescott)

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (replaces Stafford)

Running back

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers*

D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions (replaces McCaffrey)

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings (replaces Juszczyk)

Wide receiver

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys*

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (replaces Brown)

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (replaces Evans)

Tight end

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys (replaces Kittle)

Tackle

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replaces Williams)

Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons*

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys (replaces Martin)

Center (2)

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

2024 NFC Pro Bowl Defense

Defensive end

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears*

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys (replaces Bosa)

Interior linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants*

Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers

Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (replaces Hargrave)

Outside linebacker

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Inside/middle linebacker

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (replaces Warner)

Cornerback

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys*

Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers*

Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles (replaces Ward)

Free safety

Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons*

Strong safety

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks

2024 NFC Pro Bowl Special Teams

Long snapper

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*

Punter

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*

Placekicker

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys*

Kick returner

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints*

Special teamer

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions*

Nick Bellore, Seattle Seahawks (replaced Reeves-Maybin)

2024 AFC Pro Bowl Offense

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins*

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (replaces TBA)

Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts (replaces TBA)

Running back

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins*

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback

Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins*

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns*

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (replaces Kelce)

Tackle

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills*

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

Guard

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore Ravens (replaces Thuney)

Center

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (replaces Humphrey)

2024 AFC Pro Bowl Defense

Defensive end

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*

Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts (replaces Jones)

Outside linebacker

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*

Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets (replaces Mack)

Inside/middle linebacker

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*

Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

Cornerback

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*

Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety

Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos*

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong safety

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens*

2024 AFC Pro Bowl Special Teams

Long snapper

Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

Punter

AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders*

Placekicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*

Kick returner

Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos*

Special teamer