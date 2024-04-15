Caitin Clark was drafted by the Indiana Fever today. Here's how to get her new WNBA jersey

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Sarah Stier / Getty Images

It's official: Caitlin Clark will be joining the WNBA this year as a member of the Indiana Fever. As expected, the team picked Clark in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft, marking the start of her professional basketball career.

Fans have gone crazy for Clark even before her epic 2024 NCAA March Madness championship run, snapping up her official record breaking Nike T-shirt just as fast as they can be made. Now that Fanatics has released the official Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jersey, most sizes of the first-run batch have already sold out.

But have no fear: More Caitlin Clark jerseys are coming. If you want to secure yours ASAP, tap the button below to head over to Fanatics now and place your pre-order. That way, you'll be sure to get a jersey just as soon as they're available again (likely July 2024).

Don't want to wait? No problem -- there's plenty more gear celebrating No. 22 at Fanatics, including T-shirts and hoodies.

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Nike unisex 2024 WNBA Draft Explorer Edition Victory player jersey

Fanatics

Show your Clark pride all season long (and beyond) with this officially licensed Indiana Fever WNBA jersey. Made from 100% polyester, the authentic unisex jersey features heat-sealed brand and sponsor graphics and a droptail hem with side splits. The double-knit fabric is made from Nike's Dri-Fit technology that wicks away moisture, keeping you cool and comfortable as the action heats up on the court.

The navy No. 22 Caitlin Clark jersey is available in both adult and youth sizes from XS to 2XL. The adult jersey is $100, while the youth jersey is priced at $90. The jersey is also available in red (the Draft Rebel Edition, $100).

When was the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The 2024 WNBA Draft was held on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The draft is broadcast on ESPN and streams live on ESPN+.

Who has been selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft?

There are 12 WNBA teams, each of whom is participating in the three-round draft. That means a total of 36 athletes, Caitlin Clark included, will begin their professional basketball careers after getting drafted into the league today.

As of this article's publication, the 2024 WNBA Draft is ongoing. To see the full list of the 2024 WNBA Draft picks (so far), check out the live blog on our sister site CBS Sports.