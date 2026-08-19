Voters discuss what matters most in Florida's newly redrawn District 20 Several Democrats were vying to grab the nomination for Florida’s newly redrawn District 20 when the state held its primary election on Aug. 18. The district includes predominantly black communities in central and western Broward County, and for the past 34 years the district was represented by black lawmakers. CBS News Miami’s Tania Francois spoke with voters as they were heading to the polls. (This story aired on CBS News Miami on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.)