Venezuelan ally Alex Saab deported: Testimony looms, Maduro awaits trial in NYC The Venezuelan government says it has deported Carlos Nicolas Maduro, an ally of Alex Saab, as federal prosecutors intensify their investigation into alleged bribery and government contracts. CBS News reports Saab may be asked to testify against Maduro, who remains in custody on drug charges in Manhattan after a U.S. military raid. Congressman Carlos Gimenez credits the Trump administration for the extradition, while new polling shows President Trump’s approval rating at its lowest of his second term. CBS News Miami’s Olivia Rinaldi is at the White House with more on how Americans view the president and his administration.