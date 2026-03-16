U.S. seeks global support to break Iranian blockade at Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions The U.S. is urging allies and global powers to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian attacks created a blockade, disrupting vital oil shipments and driving up energy costs worldwide. President Trump is calling on countries whose economies rely heavily on the strait—such as China—to join the military campaign, warning of possible consequences for NATO members who refuse. The Pentagon reports over 6,000 U.S. military strikes targeting Iranian missile, drone, and naval assets as tensions escalate in the region.