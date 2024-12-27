Two shootings, one fatal, reported overnight in Miami-Dade County Two shootings, one fatal were reported in Miami-Dade County late Thursday. At midnight outside a Mobile gas station along South Dixie Highway and 22nd Street out of Cutler Bay, a man was shot and died at Jackson Memorial Hospital with someone taken into custody, county police said. At 10 p.m., in Northwest Miami Dade man was shot and so was a pickup near Northwest 72nd Street. The man was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.