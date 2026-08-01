Texas man accused of assaulting Miami Hard Rock Cafe employee to face a bond court A 21-year-old bartender is speaking out after a 47-year-old Texas man was arrested for allegedly attacking her Sunday night at the Hard Rock Cafe at the Bayside Marketplace in Miami. Surveillance video captured a man pushing the bartender to the ground. The victim, who asked that CBS News Miami only use her first name, Nicky, said she was left with a broken front tooth, a bruised lip, and a concussion after she followed the man and he hit her in the mouth with a closed fist. Nicky also revealed that her injuries are more severe than she originally thought. She said it happened after she told the man to stop picking through drink garnishes. He was at the business with his wife and family members. Miami Police have charged 47-year-old Daniel Ramirez of Lubbock, Texas, with felony battery. Police revealed Friday evening that Customs and Border Protection officers located Ramirez while he was boarding a Royal Caribbean ship at the Port of Miami terminal. He was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he awaits his hearing.