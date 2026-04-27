Storm system begins to push east as a line of showers move through South Florida NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren tracks a strong line of storms pushing toward the Mississippi River, bringing severe weather risk today. While showers and storms taper off in South Florida, highs are set to soar into the upper 80s and hit 90 by Friday, with hot and humid conditions lingering through the weekend. Rain chances drop midweek before rising again late Sunday, so keep your umbrella handy for pop-up showers and isolated storms.