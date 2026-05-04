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Spirit Airline passengers stranded and missing luggage after sudden shutdown

The Spirit Airlines shutdown has left travelers stranded and searching for alternative flights, while some are still trying to locate missing luggage. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a once-busy Spirit counter now sits empty as passengers and longtime employees grapple with the abrupt closure and lack of communication. Other airlines are offering discounted rescue fares to help affected travelers reach their destinations.
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